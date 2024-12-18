Brooklyn Nets Jump Into Top-Five of Sportico’s NBA Valuations
While the Brooklyn Nets aren’t exactly competing for the top spots in the NBA this season, there’s some reason for optimism regarding the franchise.
Per Sportico, the Brooklyn Nets rank No. 4 among NBA franchise valuations at $5.7 billion, trailing only the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Los Angels Lakers — traditionally, three of the largest markets in the league.
Even more, Brooklyn made a nine-spot jump to get to No. 4, seeing a positive 43% one-year value change. Only two other teams saw jumps, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets moving up just one spot each.
Per Sportico, the Nets’ skyrocket in value was largely due to its arena. In April, the Barclays Center was the highest grossing arena in the world, finishing No. 6 overall in the world per Billboard to give the team its league-high boost.
Around 2019, consolidated ownership was around $3.3 billion, and the Nets are now well on their way to doubling that in a relatively short time.
So far in the 2024-25 season, the Nets are just 10-16, good for No. 11 in the Eastern Conference. Their goal is likely to reach the upper ranks of the 2025 NBA Draft and land a blue chip draft prospect, as seen by their trading of guard Dennis Schroder to the Warriors just days ago.
Should they land a highly-rated player ready to usher them into a new era, the franchise’s valuation is certain to rise even more.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.