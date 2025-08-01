Brooklyn Nets' Keon Johnson Joins Elite Company in Top Handles List
Fresh off receiving the most playing time and having the most productive season of his still-young NBA career, one Nets guard is beginning to earn national recognition.
In a recent social media ranking published to the NBA’s official X profile, Keon Johnson’s handles were recognized among the best in the league.
In the clip highlighted by the NBA, Johnson is shown blowing past Paul George after pulling off an impressive single-arm snatch dribble, then finishing the play with an emphatic dunk just a few feet away from former NBA MVP Joel Embiid.
Last season, Johnson reached career-highs in games played (79), games started (56), points per game (10.6) and rebounds per game (3.8). Although he is not officially listed as a point guard, Johnson showcased his ball-handling and distributing ability when receiving extra offensive opportunities throughout the season.
During another game against the Philadelphia 76ers later in the season, Johnson set a career high with eight assists while scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Some of his other standout performances include a 22-point, eight-rebound, five-assist outing against the Atlanta Hawks, and a 20-point, six-assist, five-rebound game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ahead of free agency this summer, Johnson was among the players Brooklyn kept by exercising their team option to keep him on board for the upcoming season. After spending his first two NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, Johnson joined the Nets on a two-way contract on Nov. 1, shortly after being released by the Phoenix Suns ahead of their roster cut deadline.
During his first season in Brooklyn, Johnson appeared in just five games, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. That same season, he also spent time with Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. In 26 games with Long Island, the Tennessee product averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc.
While appearing in 161 games over the course of four seasons, Johnson has averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.