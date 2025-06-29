Report: Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Moves, Exercise Team Options
With free agency set to begin next week and the deadline to exercise team or player options looming tomorrow, June 29, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have opted to retain several players from last year’s roster.
All four players started multiple games for Brooklyn last season, helping add much-needed depth as the team struggled with injuries late in the season.
Johnson started 56 games last season, the most among the players that the Nets plan to retain.
He averaged a career-high 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. When given more offensive responsibility, he capitalized by scoring 20 or more points 11 times.
Some notable performances include a 22-point, eight-rebound, five-assist outing against the Hawks and a 20-point, six-assist, five-rebound game against the Timberwolves late in the season.
Wilson also saw significant playing time last season, tying Johnson for the team lead with 79 games played. While playing 25.7 minutes per game, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game, making 22 starts.
Now entering his third NBA season, he’s already shown the ability to grow his game, nearly doubling his scoring average from his rookie year. His best statistical performance came in a win over the Washington Wizards, where he scored 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists.
After seeing limited action with the Atlanta Hawks, Martin played the best basketball of his career last season with the Nets. Although he first joined the team on a two-way contract, his deal was converted to a standard contract back in February.
Martin appeared in 60 games, the fifth-most on the team, while averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists per game. In November, Martin set a single-game franchise record for points by a player on a two-way contract after scoring 30 points and knocking down eight three-pointers during a win against the Phoenix Suns.
After playing 29 games with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G League Affiliate, Timme signed a multi-year contract with the Nets on March 28.
Though he appeared in just nine games, he made a solid impact, leading all players on this list with averages of 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game