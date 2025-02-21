Brooklyn Nets' Killian Hayes 'Grateful' for Return to NBA
Despite falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game post All-Star break — and potentially losing D'Angelo Russell due to an ankle injury — the Brooklyn Nets did boast one positive from the 110-97 loss.
After spending all of the 2024-25 campaign with the Long Island Nets, former seventh-overall selection form the 2020 NBA draft Killian Hayes saw his first action as part of Brooklyn's active roster. Hayes, 23, signed a 10-day contract two days ago and made his debut in the Eastern Conference clash.
Hayes was a seamless fit in Jordi Fernandez's offense, producing five points and three assists through 21 minutes of play off the bench.
“I felt very grateful. I felt like a lot of work got put into this, and I’m just very grateful for this opportunity," Hayes said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I’m very grateful for this time in Long Island. From the coaching staff to my brothers over there. It was a learning curve, and I’m just happy to be back here."
The lottery selection participated in the Nets' training camp this summer but suffered a hip injury, hindering his ability to fight for a roster spot.
“I mean, that’s just God’s plan, man,” he said. “Injuries happen. That got in the way, and just going to Long Island, having that whole process and just learning curve and just adapting, and just thinking with it, working hard, and just keep believing my opportunity will come. And I’m just happy to be back here.”
With so much roster turnover taking place in the recent weeks (the buyout of Ben Simmons and waiving of Bojan Bogdanovic), Fernandez appeared excited about Hayes' addition postgame.
“Having a quote-unquote traditional backup point guard also is good for us. Give it a look. This 10-day is important, not just for him, but also for us,” he said. “And he can do the things we ask him to do, we know who he is. That’s the reason why we brought him in the first place.”
With Hayes' first appearance in the rearview, he and Brooklyn shift focus to a road matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. EST.
