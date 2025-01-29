Brooklyn Nets: Kings to Pivot From Cameron Johnson Trade
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings had been linked for weeks regarding a potential trade surrounding Nets forward Cameron Johnson. Johnson has garnered significant trade interest from around the NBA, with a multitude of organizations having inquired about the forward over the past few months.
However, now the Kings are out on a trade for the veteran. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Sacramento will "pivot elsewhere" after discussions. Sidery reports that the Kings were not comfortable giving up two first-round picks for Johnson, as that has been Brooklyn's asking price.
The pivot comes after reports surfaced that the Kings will open trade talks regarding star guard De'Aaron Fox. Fox was rumored to be traded for weeks after Sacramento's disappointing start, and now that they're still outside of the playoffs, the organization is ready to move on.
Now that Fox is expected to be traded, the Kings are expected to undergo some sort of rebuild, which means Johnson is also off the table. The Nets forward is 28 years old and would be better off on a contender.
There were previous rumblings of Sacramento including rookie guard Devin Carter in a deal for Johnson, but reports then said that Carter was off the table. The Providence product recently made his NBA debut after missing the start of the season due to a torn left shoulder labrum. In 11 games, he's averaging 3.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 10.7 minutes per game.
The Nets will now have to look elsewhere for a Johnson deal. With the Feb. 6 trade deadline a little over a week away, time is ticking for Brooklyn to find a suitor.
Part of the reason talks haven't fully materialized into a trade is because of the asking price. While Johnson is having a career year, many organizations see multiple first-round picks as steep. There's no guarantee that the veteran would have this same production on another team, as he would be playing as a third, fourth, or even fifth scoring option on a contender or playoff team.
There's still hope that the Nets move Johnson before the trade deadline, as doing so would help their rebuild tremendously. For now, Brooklyn can cross a name off the list of teams interested in the forward.
