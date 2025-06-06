Nets Land One Player in The Ringer’s Top 100 After Career Year
As the 2024–25 NBA season comes to a close, The Ringer released its Top 100 NBA Player Rankings, with Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson landing at No. 75.
The Nets were one of only four teams (Wizards,Hornets,Jazz) to have just a single player featured on the list.
Some notable former Nets to make the list include Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Jarrett Allen.
Johnson is fresh off the best statistical season of his career, setting career-highs with 18.8 points and 3.4 assists per game while also bringing down 4.3 rebounds per game.
The North Carolina product has already built a reputation as one of the league’s most efficient shooters. He ranked in the NBA’s top five in three-point percentage during the 2021–22 season and finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting that same year.
Besides his consistency as a scorer, however, The Ringer’s Zach Kram explained that Johnson has made impressive strides as an overall offensive threat.
“Johnson is coming into his own as a more well-rounded offensive threat, Kram said,” “He’s seizing on the ample opportunities up for grabs in Brooklyn: He’s initiating more offense, creating more shots for himself, and becoming even more efficient despite the increased volume.”
Besides his offensive contributions, he is also a reliable defender. Johnson utilizes his length and lateral quickness to keep up with ball-handlers on the wing, recently tying his career-high in blocks and finishing with the second-most steals per game of his career. As a veteran, he also has developed an advanced understanding of the game, which helps with defensive anticipation and critical decision-making.
According to Kram, Johnson’s two-way versatility should make him a strong trade piece, especially for a competitor that could benefit from adding some depth.
“He surprisingly stayed put in Brooklyn past the trade deadline, his ultimate destination might still be as a role player for a contender,” Kram said.
After signing a four-year $94.5 million extension with Brooklyn back in July of 2023, Johnson will be on contract with the Nets through the 2026-2027 season. If a team already has most of the pieces in place to immediately compete for a championship, Johnson might be the type of contributor that gets them over the hump.