Nets Linked to Pelicans Trade for Brandon Ingram
The Brooklyn Nets are open for business and they could look to make several deals with teams around the league.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggests that the Nets could trade Nic Claxton to the New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram and a future draft pick or two.
"For the Brooklyn Nets, this would be about simply continuing the organizational teardown that began by trading Mikal Bridges and reacquiring control of their own 2025 first-round pick," Bailey writes. "The Nets are in asset-accumulation mode. Turning Claxton into a pick alone would be justifiable, and they wouldn't really have to talk themselves into extending or re-signing Ingram. Having his expiring contract come off the books next summer would give them more flexibility as they build around whoever comes along in the next few drafts."
Ingram, 27, averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game last season. It would give the Nets a primary option as they go through their rebuild and someone who the offense could revolve around.
The Nets are unable to trade Claxton until Dec. 15 because he signed a new contract this summer, and a deal involving him is very unlikely, but the idea for Brooklyn being Ingram's next spot isn't a bad one. If the Nets found a deal without Claxton, they should consider it.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.