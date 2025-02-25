Nets Linked to Young Warriors Forward in Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets can make a huge splash in free agency during the offseason with a lot of cap space to work with.
This could make them big players in the open market, especially when it comes to restricted free agency and signing offer sheets.
Perhaps one of the biggest free agents for the upcoming offseason is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who was listed at No. 8 in Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus' free agent rankings.
"The Warriors resisted sending out Kuminga in the Jimmy Butler trade, which suggests he could be part of the team's long-term plans," Pincus writes.
"The 22-year-old was believed to be expecting a near-max salary, which is likely more than Golden State will be willing to pay.
"One of the most interesting cases to keep an eye on this offseason, can Kuminga get a lucrative offer sheet (perhaps from the Brooklyn Nets), and if not, will he be forced to accept a solid (but not outrageous) contract from the Warriors?"
The only free agents to rank higher than Kuminga were Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves), Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets), Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).
The Nets have been linked to Kuminga in trade rumors in the past, but with free agency looming and Golden State up in the air on whether to bring the former lottery pick back, this could be Brooklyn's chance to strike if it really wants the former G League Ignite product.
