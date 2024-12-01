Brooklyn Nets Look for Revenge on Orlando Magic Ahead of Sunday Rematch
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets’ last game ended in a 23-point loss to the Orlando Magic and elimination from the NBA Cup, but Jordi Fernández’s squad has the chance to avenge that blowout as the Magic return to Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon.
With just one game in between both contests, the Nets won’t have to sit around to extract revenge on their opponent. Brooklyn has already lost twice to Orlando this season. The team’s head coach expects more from the Nets, starting with rewatching the tape from Friday night’s defeat.
“We have a day to rest and watch it and learn from it and then show up and be better,” Fernández said.
The 41-year-old Badalona native admitted that the Magic were the better team last time around. He praised Orlando's size, switchability and ball pressure, which coerced the Nets into 20 turnovers and less 3-pointers taken than usual.
“We were like a step slow with our physicality, a step slow with our rotations, with our communications, and you pay for it,” Fernández said. “We were right there at half-time, and we just couldn't sustain.”
The Nets are currently averaging 40.4 threes taken per game. The team only attempted 29 shots from downtown on Friday. Orlando also beat the Nets in rebounds (40 to 35) and second chance points (11 to six). Four of Jamahl Mosley’s starters scored in the double digits.
“You add up and you find out who was a better team,” Fernández said.
Nets wing Cam Johnson agreed with his head coach. He scored 14 points in his team’s second game against the Magic this season.
“They brought the fight to us, and that kind of results in loose balls finding their hands, threes going down, and the like,” Johnson said. “We understand that it’s a blessing that we get to see them again on Sunday.”
The 28-year-old has been a beacon of stability for the Nets at a time when the team has started six different lineups in as many games. Johnson also reflected on the team’s “next man up” mentality.
He said: “Coaches have confidence in all the guys in our roster, as do all the players. A lot of teams are going through a lot of stuff right now, and it’s part of being in this business. Everybody that played stepped up and competed, and we just need to, as a group, take it up a notch and be a little bit more connected.”
The Nets host the Magic at Barclays Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. As of Sunday morning, with the exception of Dennis Schröder (personal), the same players were listed as out for the game as on Friday,
