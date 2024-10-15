Nets Look to Use Ben Simmons Frequently
Ben Simmons hasn't done much for the Brooklyn Nets in his three seasons with the team, but that may change going into the 2024-25 campaign.
In the final year of his deal, Simmons is coming into the season healthy, something he hasn't really been able to say so far in his career with Brooklyn.
Against the Washington Wizards last night, Simmons started and coach Jordi Fernandez liked what he saw from him and Dennis Schroder as point guards in the first five.
“I’m very happy with it,” Fernandez said via Newsday writer Evan Barnes. “You look at our starting group finish that second quarter, how they performed, how Ben started pushed the ball [and] then how Dennis took charge of the group . . . I feel comfortable [with it].”
People forget that Simmons is a three-time All-Star and a former No. 1 overall pick. He may be the healthiest he's been in his NBA career both physically and mentally, and that could give the Nets a spark in their rotation.
While the Nets' goal may not involve winning much, getting some value out of Simmons should be something that excites the team going into the season.
Simmons and the Nets are back in action against his former Philadelphia 76ers team. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
