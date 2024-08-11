Brooklyn Nets: Looking Back on Sean Marks' History of Big Trades
Mikal Bridges' trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks sparked shock waves in not just the city that never sleeps, but the entire association. Of all the players Nets General Manager Sean Marks has traded away, this ranks as one of the most shocking.
Especially considering Marks spoke in July about Bridges being a focal point of the organization. Despite receiving an offer from the Houston Rockets before the trade deadline that was declined, it seemed like this would be the case moving forward for the franchise.
When it comes to Marks' prior trades, Brook Lopez getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers has to be up there. In the 2008 NBA Draft, Lopez was selected by the Nets with the No. 10 overall pick. He was the heart and soul of the franchise until 2017. In more than 500 games with Brooklyn, the former big man for the Nets averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for nearly a decade. Lopez even did enough during the Nets' inaugural 2012-13 season in Brooklyn to be chosen as a 2013 All-Star.
Jarrett Allen was one of the best, if not the best, interior defenders since the Nets moved to Brooklyn in 2012. Before getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021, Allen put up 11.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks a game for the Nets. When DeAndre Jordan signed with the Nets during the 2019 offseason, he was expected to be the primary center for the team moving forward. However, Allen's rapid growth pushed him to be that instead.
