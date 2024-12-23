Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Coming off a disappointing home loss at the hands of the rebuilding Utah Jazz, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Miami to take on the Heat in the first act of two straight road matchups. Tonight serves as the first meeting this season between the Eastern Conference rivals, as two more are scheduled for early in the new year.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 10.5-point underdogs to the Heat, and the total over/under is 213.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Offensive efficiency. Over their last two games, the Nets have shot 16-of-79 from beyond the arc, signifying an extreme overreliance on the triple. What was once a point of emphasis and a major reason for Brooklyn's success has become a hindrance, and Jordi Fernandez's squad must get back to a balanced attack if it hopes to upset Miami on the road.
2. Lean on the Simmons-Johnson duo. Ben Simmons and Cam Johnson have performed quite well throughout a rough stretch for the Nets. The former just tallied his season-high in the points column during the loss to Utah, and the latter is averaging 23.3 points per game dating back to Dec. 1. Both will be key to Brooklyn's success going forward.
3. Pick your poison. Miami boasts many players who can explode at any time, featuring a lineup that includes Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Terry Rozier also may explode on a moment's notice, forcing the visitors to zero in on containing the player of their choice.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (11-17) vs. Miami Heat (13-13)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Dec. 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Kaseya Center - Miami, FL
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's interconference clash, the Nets travel to Milwaukee to take on the newly-anointed NBA Cup champion Bucks this Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.
