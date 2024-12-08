Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the squad's second of three meetings this season. Brooklyn won the previous matchup on Oct. 27 but has since been decimated by injuries. It welcomes back Dorian Finney-Smith to the lineup but remains without key contributors in the matinee clash.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Bucks, and the total over/under is 219.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Contain the Greek Freak. The last time the Nets beat the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo only recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort. Now a quarter through the 2024-25 campaign, the two-time MVP is enjoying the best statistical season of his career. He can appear as the best player in the NBA on any day. Brooklyn must make sure that doesn't happen this afternoon.
2. Don't let the role players beat you. Even amid a disappointing .500 start, Milwaukee boasts multiple depth pieces that can explode at any moment. Bobby Portis Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Brook Lopez are all high-caliber contributors, and due to all the injuries, could be in for big performances against a banged-up Brooklyn rotation.
3. Give Day'Ron Sharpe more opportunities. The backup big man made his season debut just two games ago but looked evidently more comfortable in his second taste of action. As he continues reacclimating himself to the professional pace, Sharpe's results should look better with each contest.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (10-13) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-11)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Dec. 8, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
Following the home matchup with the Bucks, the Nets travel back to Memphis for a second time this season on Friday. Brooklyn is already 2-0 against the Grizzlies and will look to make it three-straight wins against Ja Morant and company in the squads' final meeting this season.
