Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Now losers in two straight and five of their last six contests, the Brooklyn Nets hope to get off the skid on the road tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Through two meetings this season, the series is tied at one apiece with tonight serving as the tiebreaker.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 10.5-point underdogs to the Bucks, and the total over/under is 213.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Balance the offense. What was once the Nets' calling card early in the year quickly became a massive hindrance: the 3-pointer. When Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder headlined Brooklyn's scoring attack, the defense would be forced to key in on either guard, opening up the floor for open shots from deep. Schroder has since departed and Thomas remains hurt, forcing the visitors to diversify their offensive strategy.
2. Accept the inevitable. While he's questionable with back spasms for this evening and has missed two straight games, Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying his best scoring season as a pro. He's averaging career-highs of 32.7 points per game on 61.3% shooting with no signs of slowing down. Should he be a go come tip-off, the Nets must focus on defending the supporting cast because Antetokounmpo's dominance is inevitable.
3. Continue evaluating young talent. Amid a rough patch for Brooklyn full of injuries, Jordi Fernandez has gained experience for the likes of Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney. Neither has been spectacular, but both have shown flashes of owning the capability to develop into consistent contributors. With another lopsided game potentially on the horizon, handing that duo heavy minutes will be beneficial moving forward.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (11-18) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (16-12)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Dec. 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's closing act of a two-game road trip, the Nets return home tomorrow to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.