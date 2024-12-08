Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report
When the Brooklyn Nets toppled the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 27, the only key absences were Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford. Much has changed since then, and the banged-up Nets must try to replicate the same feat while being shorthanded.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Ziaire Williams (knee), Cui Yongxi (two-way)
QUESTIONABLE: Noah Clowney (ankle)
Bucks Injuries:
OUT: AJ Johnson (G League), Chris Livingston (bilateral ankle), Liam Robbins (two-way), Tyler Smith (G League)
PROBABLE: Giannis Antetokounmpo (patella), MarJon Beauchamp (hamstring), Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle), Taurean Prince (illness)
This afternoon, Brooklyn is attempting to win the rematch without two, and possibly three, key contributors from the previous victory. Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney combined for 42 points in the upset over Milwaukee, but all could miss the triumph's predecessor.
There is some good news, though. Dorian Finney-Smith, who's missed the last four games with an ankle injury, is expected to play this afternoon.
Conversely, the Bucks potentially regain Khris Middleton, who made his season debut in Friday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. The rust was evident, resulting in an 11-point performance for the veteran wing, but as he gets more comfortable, those numbers should be expected to rise.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is also listed on Milwaukee's injury list, but following a 30-point, 11-rebound showing against Boston, it seems likely he will suit up in Brooklyn.
The Nets take on the Bucks in the Barclays Center at 3:30 p.m. EST.
