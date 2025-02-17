Nets Move Up in Power Rankings After All-Star Break
The Brooklyn Nets are approaching the final stretch of their regular season before facing a key offseason towards the rebuild.
As of late, the Nets have impressed, and Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey has taken notice.
The Nets now sit at No. 24, two spots ahead of their previous ranking in Bailey's last power rankings.
"The Brooklyn Nets weren't quite the sellers many anticipated they'd be at the trade deadline," Bailey writes.
"D'Angelo Russell, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton are all still on the team, and the Nets have won six of their last seven.
"Of course, some fans are likely wondering if any of the above is a good thing.
"Brooklyn regained control of its 2025 first-round pick this past offseason, and it should be angling for that to be as high in the lottery as possible.
"This recent stretch proves there's some talent on this roster, but the Nets don't have a guaranteed franchise cornerstone. Cooper Flagg could be that, and they should be chasing that possibility."
The only teams to rank lower than the Nets in the power rankings were the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
The Nets round out the month of February after the All-Star break with a home game against the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Then, the Nets head out on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers and aforementioned Wizards before finishing out the month at the Barclays Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers.
