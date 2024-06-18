Nets Must 'Find a Way' to Trade Into Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team in the NBA without a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and that could be an issue for a team that failed to make the playoffs this past season.
That's why Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz believes the Nets need to get creative and "find a way" to get into the draft if possible.
"The only NBA team without a first- or second-round pick, the Brooklyn Nets should explore ways to get back into the 2024 draft," Swartz writes. "This is a franchise that can't even capitalize in the draft on its own poor play following the James Harden trade, as the Houston Rockets will now be selecting No. 3 overall with its pick. The Nets still owe an unprotected first-rounder to Houston in 2026, and the Rockets possess swap rights in 2025 and 2027. With no first-round picks under its control until 2028, Brooklyn should check the cost of getting back into the draft now."
While the draft class this year is considered to be one of the weaker ones in recent memory, that could bode well for the Nets, meaning the price to move into the draft won't be as high as it normally would.
Even in a weaker class, the Nets should have at least a couple of players they find to be intriguing for them, and if one or two of them are attainable, they should make some phone calls to see if it is possible.
