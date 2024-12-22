Nets Need Fire Sale, Says Analyst
The Brooklyn Nets are in a position to be a seller ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but the need to make a deal is higher now more than ever.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus says the Nets need to have a fire sale over the next seven weeks.
"The Nets were winning too many games. Since the focus was supposed to be on development, the lottery and rebuilding, Jordi Fernández may have been doing too well as the team's new head coach," Pincus writes.
"No worries—the front office traded his starting point guard (Dennis Schröder) for an injured player (De'Anthony Melton) and draft considerations. Look for more of the same as Brooklyn cashes out its veteran players before the deadline."
The Nets could look to trade players like Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, a pair of guys who have seen a considerable amount of interest on the trade market.
There is no guarantee that these players get dealt, but the more the Nets drift away from their high lottery odds to potentially acquire a player like Duke's Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, the more there is a need to make a trade or two.
The Nets are back in action tonight as they host the Utah Jazz at the Barclays Center.
