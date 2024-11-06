Nets Need More Draft Picks
The Brooklyn Nets made some shrewd moves this summer in order to take back control of their own destiny, earning back the draft rights to their next two first-round picks.
But now that the Nets have access to their own picks and New York's for the foreseeable future, Brooklyn is in need of an excess of picks from other teams.
"The Nets regained control of their own 2025 and 2026 first-rounders in a trade with the Houston Rockets, but this team needs as many shots at the lottery as possible. Between Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson and Bojan Bogdanović, Brooklyn has the veteran trade chips necessary to extract at least one more future first-rounder from win-now suitors," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes writes.
Brooklyn's goal for the trade deadline this year should be to acquire at least one, if not multiple, future first-round picks by dealing away some of the team's veterans. If the Nets are able to do that, they can have more prospects to develop that can help their team in the long run.
Brooklyn could look to go the route of the Rockets or the Washington Wizards and select multiple players in the first round in consecutive years, giving them numerous rookies to try out in the rotation. While not all of them will hit, it increases their chances of finding players who could help them in the future.
