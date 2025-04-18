Nets Need to Move On From Cam Johnson This Summer
The Brooklyn Nets, despite having four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft and 11 first-round picks until 2030, have the chance to stack up on even more assets for the future. The Nets are gearing up for an offseason with big decisions to make, including one regarding forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson just finished up a career year in Brooklyn, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field and 39.0% from three. He elevated his game with more opportunities to score, displaying great efficiency.
The Nets should have taken the opportunity to move the 28-year-old at this year's NBA trade deadline, but instead refused offers. There were plenty of teams interested, and almost all were playoff and title contenders looking to add a 3&D wing.
Brooklyn unexpectedly kept Johnson through the rest of the season, and now trade rumors are expected to arise again with the Nets' season over. The playoffs are still yet to start, but that doesn't stop teams that are eliminated from assessing the offseason early.
This is the perfect time for Brooklyn to move Johnson for draft capital and/or young talent. He doesn't fit the timeline with the rebuild still in its early stages, and plenty of teams would still line up to give the Nets enticing offers.
Johnson is set to make over $43 million across the next two seasons after signing a four-year, $94.5 million deal in 2023. It wouldn't make sense for the Nets to keep him until he hits free agency in 2027, because although it isn't a 'bad' contract, Brooklyn isn't in the position to compete and likely won't be for a while.
If the veteran is traded this offseason, the Nets will have more cap flexibility and an opportunity to give more minutes to the young core. Brooklyn is already developing players like Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney, but the organization could take another forward with one of its four first-round picks in this year's draft. The Nets have their own lottery pick, plus selections at No. 20, 26, and 27.
Brooklyn is one of the more interesting teams to watch this offseason, and Johnson's potential departure is a key reason why. Many fans and other teams will be watching him closely, as he can provide great help to a more competitive franchise.