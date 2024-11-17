Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Two days after the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks met for their first of four meetings this season, Empire State basketball fans get treated to the rematch. Brooklyn nearly downed its cross-town rival in an electric Madison Square Garden battle and looks to get even tonight against a familiar face.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as a 9.5-point underdog to the Knicks, and the total over/under is 217.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Contain Mikal Bridges. No one should know how to defend Bridges better than his former teammates. Unfortunately, the Nets' intuition didn't help much in the previous matchup. The versatile forward posted his best game as a Knick in Friday night's clash and cannot be allowed to cross the 20-point threshold if Brooklyn hopes to steal a game on the road.
2. Swing the rock. When the ball stops moving, the Nets' offense goes stagnant. Ben Simmons plays a major role in Brooklyn's scoring output, especially against the league's top competition. Settling for jumpers early or isolation late in the shot clock won't garner positive results against a star-studded squad like New York.
3. Prepare for KAT. Karl-Anthony Towns missed the Nets' weekend-opening loss but appears on track to suit up tonight. The only center of similar caliber Brooklyn has faced this season was Nikola Jokic, who exploded for 29-16-18 on Oct. 29. With Nic Claxton set to sit out, the Nets will have their hands full with the four-time All-Star.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (5-8) vs. New York Knicks (6-6)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
FINAL WORD:
The Nets' hot start to the 2024-25 campaign has cooled, but the franchise can rekindle its fire by knocking off the Knicks on the road. Following the rematch, Brooklyn gets two-straight NBA Cup dates with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.