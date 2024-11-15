Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Injury Report
The Brooklyn Nets travel across town to take on the New York Knicks in the former's opening NBA Cup game tonight, but a slew of injuries make the contest tough to predict. Much can change come tip-off, so Brooklyn must have multiple game plans prepared for different scenarios
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Nic Claxton (back)
PROBABLE: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle)
Knicks Injuries:
OUT: Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Boo Buie III (G League), Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League), Mitchell Robinson (ankle)
PROBABLE: Jalen Brunson (ankle), Cameron Payne (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Miles McBride (illness)
On the Nets' side, they get back Ben Simmons, who missed Brooklyn's previous matchup with the Boston Celtics. The reigning champs completely dismantled the Nets sans Simmons, so his return is vital to team success.
Claxton has been diagnosed with a lower back strain, per the team. He's slated to receive an epidural injection and has been ruled out of tonight's matchup. He'll be reevaluated in one week.
Dorian Finney-Smith continues nursing an ankle injury, of which head coach Jordi Fernandez said he wants to be "200%" before placing the veteran wing back into the lineup.
From the Knicks' standpoint, there's much to unpack. While New York's two best players, Brunson and Towns, are listed on tonight's report, it seems highly unlikely either miss the first of four meetings between the squads this season.
Outside of the superstar duo, the Knicks will be without key depth pieces in Achiuwa and Robinson, neither of whom have played a game in the 2024-25 campaign.
McBride's absence would also create a mass impact, as the 24-year-old is currently averaging a career-high 10.7 points per game.
Brooklyn takes on New York tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST in Madison Square Garden.
