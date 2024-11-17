Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Injury Report
It's been two days since the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New York Knicks off a Jalen Brunson game-winner, and not much has changed regarding injuries. Ahead of the pivotal rematch, both squads will be without key contributors while potentially getting back absentees from Friday night.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Nic Claxton (back)
QUESTIONABLE: Ziaire Williams (hip)
Knicks Injuries:
OUT: Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Boo Buie III (G League), Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League), Mitchell Robinson (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Miles McBride (knee)
The biggest positive for Brooklyn: Trendon Watford is set to make his season debut. Watford signed a one-year, $2.7 million qualifying offer in July, but a nagging hamstring issue has prevented him from taking action in the 2024-25 campaign. His return should soften the blow of Nic Claxton's back injury and will provide a solid option should Ziaire Williams not be good to go come tip-off.
Outside of Watford, Claxton and Williams, it's the usual designations for the Nets.
New York's biggest question mark remains Karl-Anthony Towns, who could be the X-factor at Madison Square Garden. The four-time All-Star is off to his best start to a season in five years and has arguably been the Knicks' best player through 12 games. Should New York be without Miles McBride as well, Brooklyn's rival will be forced to heavily rely again on Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby's scoring output.
The rematch is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.