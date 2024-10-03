Nets' Nic Claxton Getting Ready for Biggest Season Yet
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is entering his sixth season with the team, and it's by far his biggest one yet.
Claxton, 25, signed a four-year, $100 million contract over the offseason, which establishes him as one of the team's best players going into the year.
While he isn't the highest-paid player (that title goes to Ben Simmons and his $40 million), Claxton will look to take on greater responsibilities now that he has gotten a raise.
On top of that, the Nets will ask more out of Claxton given the fact that Mikal Bridges is now with the New York Knicks after a blockbuster trade this summer.
Claxton has all the tools to be a great player in the NBA, and the best part about his game is that he has even more room to grow. That's the beauty about him playing for the Nets rather than other teams. With Brooklyn setting itself up for a rebuild, Claxton's success won't be dependent on wins and losses, but rather how much development his game takes.
Claxton will draw the assignments of every team's top big man, and if he succeeds, he can prove the Nets right for giving him that massive paybump earlier in the offseason.
Claxton and the Nets play their first preseason game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.
