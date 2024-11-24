Nets' Nic Claxton: Keep or Trade?
The Brooklyn Nets recently signed Nic Claxton to a four-year, $100 million extension, but that doesn't guarantee him a spot on the team for the foreseeable future.
Claxton, 25, cannot be traded until Dec. 15, but the rebuilding Nets might decide that moving on from him could be in the best interest of the franchise moving forward.
"He’s a developmental success story who stuffs so many attractive qualities into his 6-foot-11 frame: defensive versatility, off-ball awareness, feathery inside touch, admirable work ethic, and enough sense at the elbow to be so much more than a rim-running athlete," Michael Pina of The Ringer writes. "He just signed a four-year, $100 million extension, so Claxton’s future can go in several directions. Will Brooklyn hold on and hope he can contribute once its roster is competitive? Or will he be an appealing target at the trade deadline, destined to play on a team where wins are more valuable than losses?"
Claxton didn't fetch much trade value before, which is why the Nets had to sign him to an extension in order to not lose him for nothing. But with the Nets' current situation, no player should be deemed untouchable, including Claxton himself.
Claxton and the Nets are back on the court tonight as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
