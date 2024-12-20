Nets Offense Making Early Impact
The Brooklyn Nets are not at their peak level of performance, but they have likely found their coach of the future.
Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez is in his first opportunity to lead the coaching staff, and Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes he has done a splendid job to start the season, especially on the offensive end of the floor.
"The Brooklyn Nets had zero business challenging for a top-10 half-court offense even before the Dennis Schröder trade. From uncorking threes in droves to placing sixth in points scored per possession after opponent makes, rookie head honcho Jordi Fernandez knows how to implement offensive principles that suit his personnel and bridge gaps in talent," Favale writes. "Things will get worse without Schröder. Then again, Fernandez has already talked about blitzing opponents with Ben Simmons running the show. So, perhaps it won't get much worse."
If the Nets offense is performing well with their current cast of characters, they should only get better when more talent is infused into the team. However, this also poses as an opportunity for those currently on the roster to make a large impact.
The Nets return to the court tomorrow night as they welcome the struggling and injured Utah Jazz to town. Tipoff from the Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
