Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Through three meetings during the 2024-25 NBA campaign, the Brooklyn Nets thrice have been little-brothered by the Orlando Magic. Each matchup has brought something new, whether it be a blowout, high tensions or brotherly dominance, Brooklyn looks to close out the season series with a win this afternoon.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 7.5-point underdogs to the Magic, and the total over/under is 204.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Re-acclimate Cam. After missing 13 games with a hamstring injury, Cam Thomas carries a "probable" injury designation for the road matchup. Prior to the extended absence, Thomas was averaging 24.7 points per game, a new career-high, and looks to continue his offensive heater in Orlando.
2. Take advantage of the lack of Wagners. In the previous acts, Franz and Moe Wagner have made crushing the Nets look easy. Both have since suffered long-term injuries, as Moe tore his ACL and Franz tore his oblique. Their non-attendance opens up an opportunity for Brooklyn to avenge its previous falters.
3. Continue leaning on Clowney. Before a five-point performance in Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Noah Clowney had posted double digits in the scoring column in five of his last six appearances. What appeared to be a breakout stretch for the 20-year-old may continue in the matinee matchup, especially with some important trade news from Shams Charania.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (12-19) vs. Orlando Magic (19-14)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Dec. 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Kia Center - Orlando, FL
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
The Nets continue their three-game road trip on Wednesday, heading back up to Toronto to take on the Raptors for the second time this month. That contest is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.
