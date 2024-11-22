Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report
Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Brooklyn Nets welcome Cam Thomas back to the lineup but still may be without two key members of the rotation against the Philadelphia 76ers. In a must-win for the reeling 76ers, the Nets catch a break with Philadelphia's designations.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Yongxi Cui (two-way)
PROBABLE: Nic Claxton (back), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle)
76ers Injuries:
OUT: Paul George (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip)
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (knee)
Assuming Claxton and Finney-Smith play, compounded with the return of Thomas, Brooklyn is slated to be the healthiest it's been since Nov. 13's loss to the Boston Celtics. Should Embiid be a go before tipoff, Claxton's status becomes even more important. The Nets' anchor is vital to team success, specifically on the defensive end, and will be essential to a Brooklyn victory.
The franchise did offer an update on Sharpe, who's expected to resume team activities within the next 10 days.
George's absence opens up opportunities for Jared McCain, who's begun turning heads in his freshman campaign. The veteran's injury forces the Nets to zero in on a rookie who's hit the 20-point mark in each of his last six appearances.
And then there's Embiid. The contest comes down to whether or not he's ready come game time. Interior defense has been the main blemish on Brooklyn this year, having conceded ridiculous stat lines to both Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns. If he ends up active tonight, another dominant all-around performance may be on the horizon.
