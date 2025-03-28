Nets Predicted to Sign Warriors Forward in Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets will have plenty of options this upcoming offseason, especially in free agency. While the NBA Draft is the primary focus at the moment, free agency lingers with plenty of players on expiring deals.
Cam Thomas is the most notable Net entering free agency, but he will be restricted, which means Brooklyn will likely bring him back. D'Angelo Russell, Day'Ron Sharpe, Ziaire Williams, and Trendon Watford are other names to watch as the organization continues in the early stages of a rebuild.
One aspect of Brooklyn's upcoming free agency that can't be overlooked is its potential acquisition of other players around the league. Many players from the 2021 draft class are set to hit the market, which means the Nets can add another young piece to their core.
One name to watch is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who was recently predicted to sign with Brooklyn according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. The 22-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for a rejuvenated Warriors squad after trading for Jimmy Butler at the deadline. Since Feb. 6, they've been one of the best teams in the NBA statistically, climbing the standings.
"Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors were far apart in extension talks this past fall," Pincus wrote. "The Nets could gamble that a solid offer is enough to pry the forward loose for less than he wants but more than Golden State will pay."
"They could give him a four-year, $105.5 million offer sheet starting at $28.5 million (if it descends). Brooklyn can include a trade kicker and advances to try to swing Kuminga its way."
Kuminga has been linked to the Nets for months after failing to reach an extension with Golden State back in October. After acquiring Butler, Kuminga could explore a better opportunity in terms of minutes and a role. A young team like the Nets would certainly allow him to thrive as a top option.
The Warriors will have to worry about paying Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the coming years, plus Butler's new extension, which he signed shortly after the trade. Kuminga should be a prime target for the Nets, who have much more cap space.