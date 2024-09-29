Nets Predicted to Win Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes
The Brooklyn Nets are getting ready for training camp for a season in which they aren't expected to win too often.
Some team has to be the worst in the league and earn the No. 1 overall pick, and the Nets may very well be that team this season.
If the Nets are going to win the draft lottery, this is a good year to do it as Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is the projected top selection.
"Even the worst NBA team has a low chance of winning the draft lottery (14 percent). The Brooklyn Nets could go 0-82 and still face an 86 percent chance of not getting Flagg in the draft (assuming he stays the top prospect)," Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus writes. "But it's hot-take time, and while the Nets have some work to do (via trade) to get out of veterans like Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, look for Brooklyn to quickly drop to the bottom of the standings. It's a wild stab, but the Nets get good fortune in May's lottery."
The Nets don't have a lot of star power on the roster, which will likely result in a lot of losses this season. But if that means getting their star in Flagg in next summer's draft, those defeats may soon be worth it.
