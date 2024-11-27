Nets Prospect Watch: Breaking Down Cooper Flagg's Game vs. Kansas
The Brooklyn Nets, along with the rest of the teams expected to be rebuilding this NBA season, have kept a keen eye out for Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has been a force for Duke, averaging 17.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks.
Last night, No. 11 Duke faced off against No. 1 Kansas in the Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown. All eyes were on how Flagg and the Blue Devils would fare against Hunter Dickinson and the top-ranked Jayhawks.
Dickinson was ejected in the second half for a flagrant two foul Duke's Maliq Brown, which opened up the doors for the Blue Devils to win the game. Unfortunately, they lost 75-72.
A big concern for Flagg has been his late-game turnovers. The freshman had two in a row in the final possessions of the State Farm Champions Classic against Kentucky.
Last night, Flagg tried to attempt the same spin move against Kansas that cost Duke the late-game possession against Kentucky. Flagg spun into traffic and lost the handle, giving the Jayhawks the ball back while being up one with less than a minute to play.
This trend aside, Flagg was still efficient, putting up 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and hitting his only three-point attempt.
A big part of Flagg's offensive game last night was the ability to play off of the pick-and-roll well. The 6-foot-10 forward was able to seal defenders when needed, but could also explode off of the screen to get past the switch on defense.
Flagg is a smooth finisher and demonstrated that with his athleticism last night. He could also knock down a jumper when needed but didn't really do so against Kansas. Overall, it was a solid night given how many shots Flagg took.
The biggest question is how he can perform in the clutch. This is the third time Flagg has turned the ball over in a one-possession game with under a minute to play. It's worth noting that he's only 17, and still has plenty of time to develop, but the late-game IQ has to improve for the hype to continue.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.