Nets Prospect Watch: Cooper Flagg Has Impressive Game vs. George Mason
Now that trade season is underway, the Brooklyn Nets are firmly pushing toward a losing season to get a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. After trading Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn is expected to trade away plenty of other veterans to its draft position in June.
One college prospect every team will have its eyes on is Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. The projected No. 1 overall pick, the Nets would be thrilled to acquire a franchise-changing talent like Flagg atop a lucrative 2025 class. Most recently, Flagg reinforced why he should be the top pick.
Last night, the Blue Devils defeated George Mason 68-47. It wasn't great competition, however Flagg took full advantage of that to have an All-American-esque performance. The freshman put up 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block to be the only Duke player in double-digit scoring figures. He also led the team in rebounds, assists, and steals.
A big part of Flagg's hype is his ability to impact all areas of the floor. Even if he isn't scoring at will, the 6-foot-10 forward can make an impact on the glass, as a floor general, or on the other end. This comes with his incredible athleticism, which shows great bursts of speed combined with leaping ability.
If Flagg hadn't been playing against George Mason, Duke might have suffered a great upset to the Patriots. Just three Blue Devils shot above 50% from the field, which shows how Flagg can impact a team, even at 17 years old. The expectation is that the impact will translate to the NBA,
The Flagg hype got even greater after last night's win, and the Nets should be inclined to target him in 2025, especially now that forwards Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are expected to be traded before the Feb. 6 deadline. Flagg can change Brooklyn's direction and speed up the rebuild.
