Nets Prospect Watch: UNC Freshmen Impressing in Early Practices
It's well known that the Brooklyn Nets will have a plethora of young talent to watch for the 2025 NBA Draft. While players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey have been gaining a lot of media hype as projected top-five picks, there are two particular freshmen to look out for as the season approaches.
North Carolina freshmen Drake Powell and Ian Jackson are expected to get big minutes for a Tar Heels squad looking to find its way back to glory under head coach Hubert Davis. The two have been showcasing elite athleticism in early practices, starting to get comfortable in college.
Jackson, a 6-foot-4 guard, will likely come off the bench for experienced stars RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau, while Powell will likely back up Cade Tyson, a Belmont transfer. Even though the two five-stars aren't projected to start, they will still have big responsibilities and have a major impact on UNC's championship aspirations.
In terms of the draft, Jackson has been slated all over the place, listed anywhere from a top-10 pick to a late first-rounder. The Bronx native has a knack for finding his teammates as a great facilitator, and can get to the rim with ease.
Powell, a 6-foot-6 forward out of Pittsboro, NC, is another athletic wing who can not only produce on offense, but can get into passing lanes and block shots with great leaping ability and acceleration. He is firmly projected to be a top-10 pick, and top-five on some mock drafts.
If this NBA season goes the way the Nets want it to, they'll have a, if not THE top pick in the draft next year. If the pick falls from the top spot, and there are big choices to make in the lottery, Powell and Jackson are prospects worth watching as they prepare to play for one of the most prestigious college basketball programs in the country, known for producing NBA talent.
