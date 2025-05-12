Nets Prospect Watch: Top Six Prospects Amid NBA Draft Lottery Day
The NBA Draft Lottery is finally here, with tonight deciding the fate of many NBA franchises. The Brooklyn Nets are a franchise with some of the highest stakes in tonight's lottery, as they are searching for their next franchise superstar.
The Nets have plenty of positional needs, and with no franchise star at the moment, they can select the best player available at this point.
When looking at potential lottery picks, who are the best players available? Considering Brooklyn has the sixth-best lottery odds, here are the six 'best' players leading up to draft night:
6. Kon Knueppel, Duke
There are questions about whether or not Knueppel can become the No. 1 option and lead a team to the postseason, so this may not be the best fit for the Nets at No. 6. That being said, there's no denying that Knueppel took full advantage of his freshman season behind Cooper Flagg.
The 19-year-old averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 40.6% from three. At 6-foot-7, he's a tall guard who can not only shooting a high clip, but create for himself and attack the basket as well, something very underrated in his game.
The most intriguing part of Knueppel's lone season was during the ACC Tournament. Flagg suffered an injury during the early minutes of the opening game that kept him out for the rest of the tournament.
Knueppel shined in his absence, taking over as the first option. He averaged 21 points across three games on 66.6% shooting from the field. That's what moves him to the sixth-best option in the draft.
5. Derik Queen, Maryland
Queen is a major risk at No. 5, but his upside could be unbelievable. Averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds, the 6-foot-10 center had a phenomenal freshman season at Maryland, including an NCAA Tournament run.
There are two concerns with Queen: his frame and his defense. Unfortunately for the doubters, those are so easy to fix. His player comparison is Alperen Sengun, someone with a great feel for the game and an impressive midrange shot. Sengun shares similar weakness, but to be honest, those aren't really weaknesses because of how his team utilizes him.
While Sengun is the starting center at 6-foot-11, the Houston Rockets love to incorporate the 'double big' lineup of pairing him with Steven Adams. A tall, offensive power forward mixed with a defensive anchor at center seems to be the meta in the NBA, and the Nets could do so with Queen.
Brooklyn, or any team showing concern with Queen's frame and questionable defense, could slide him in at power forward next to someone who doesn't need to score as much. Lucky for the Nets, Nic Claxton is the perfect piece to pair with Queen.
4. V.J. Edgecombe, Baylor
3. Ace Bailey, Rutgers
As his freshman season carried on, it seemed like the hype surrounding Bailey died down, with some mock drafts having him slotted outside of the top four. But his top plays (spoiler alert: there are a lot of them) make you question whether or not he should be a top-two pick.
At 6-foot-10, Bailey moves incredibly well for his size. His shot selection is a concern, but he's also only 18 years old with room to grow. His frame and athleticism, combined with shot-making abilities, tell you he's so close to becoming the next superstar forward alongside Flagg.
2. Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Harper is the consensus No. 2 pick this year, and he's a bit underrated considering all of the mainstream hype is around Flagg. The fact of the matter is that he's the perfect consolation prize for the team that misses out on No. 1.
Harper has a lot of people comparing him to Jalen Brunson, but at 6-foot-6, he's more of a James Harden-type player. The 19-year-old averaged an incredible 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists at Rutgers, showcasing his abilities as perhaps the most polished scorer in the draft.
Harper can create from anywhere on the floor, shooting 48.4% from the field this past season. He has that 'it' factor that makes teams want to build around him. With the right roster and opportunity, he would thrive. The Nets could give him that ability.
1. Cooper Flagg, Duke
Which brings us to the greatest American-born draft prospect since Zion Williamson, only Flagg should be better. The 6-foot-9 athletic freak lived up to all the hype at Duke, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks.
Early on, Flagg's player comparisons featured Andrei Kirilenko, Franz Wagner, and Scottie Barnes. However, those are honestly quite disrespectful compared to the hype he's getting.
Flagg has the potential to be the next Jayson Tatum or even Scottie Pippen. His skills have improved tremendously from a year ago, being able to knock down threes at a solid rate. He shot 38.5% from deep at Duke, almost as high as Knueppel.
This is the ultimate prize for any team in the lottery. If the Nets get lucky enough, their franchise will be set up for success as the next big prospect enters Brooklyn.
