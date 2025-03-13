Nets Prospects Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey Likely End Season with Rutgers
As college basketball carries on in its most famous month, conference tournament play is starting to heat up with Power Five tournaments underway. In the Big Ten, two of the NBA Draft's most intriguing prospects have already been eliminated, as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights fell to the USC Trojans yesterday, 97-89.
Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are pretty unanimously projected as top-five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, and with their college seasons now over, the five-star duo is expected to officially declare for the draft. They played just 40 miles from the Barclays Center, so naturally the Brooklyn Nets have been watching the two closely even before the season started.
In an article from Nathan Bird of the Indianapolis Star, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell talked about Harper and Bailey's bright futures in the NBA, alluding to the duo declaring for the draft.
“They both did it together,” Pikiell said. “They've been great. Great kids to coach. Great families. They work. The hours that those two put into it..."
“And we wish we had another year or two with them, but unfortunately, their best basketball’s ahead of them, too.”
Harper put up an incredible 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in his final collegiate game, while Bailey also impressed with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block.
The story of this season for Rutgers has been the duo showing incredible flashes of NBA stardom, but the rest of the team failing to aid them in the pursuit of greatness. The Scarlet Knights started the season ranked in the AP Top 25, but quickly fell out after disappointing losses.
The Nets are currently tied for fifth in lottery odds according to Tankathon, with a 9.7% chance at the No. 1 overall pick and a 39.5% chance a top-four pick. While Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is the coveted prize this year, Harper and Bailey are also highly regarded as prospects.
Come June, Brooklyn's two biggest positional needs are the point guard and forward positions. Harper, a 6-foot-6 point guard, has displayed elite playmaking and polished scoring, with comparisons to James Harden, De'Aaron Fox, and Cade Cunningham.
Bailey is a 6-foot-10 forward, but don't be mistaken, he is extremely quick with a guard's handle and a smooth three-point shot. He also has the chance to stake the reins as a franchise scorer in Brooklyn, with comparisons to Jayson Tatum, Paul George, and Brandon Miller.
While the Nets are outside of the top four in odds, lottery luck is certainly possible. With the duo expected to officially declare for the draft at any moment, Brooklyn's goal, outside of Flagg, should be to draft either of the two.
