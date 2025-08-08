Brooklyn Nets Rebuild: How the Roster Could Exceed Expectations This Season
Now is an ideal time for teams in the Eastern Conference to consider a rebuild. Several teams at the bottom of the standings have a strong opportunity for significant improvement in the upcoming season. In contrast, the Brooklyn Nets appear to be preparing for a deliberate decline.
The Nets ended up with the No. 8 pick in this past NBA Draft, along with four other first-round selections, but it would be surprising if they didn't secure a higher draft position in the 2026 Draft. This upcoming draft class is to be even more promising than the impressive 2025 class.
Despite the challenges in a tough Atlantic division, the Nets could become a solid NBA team sooner than expected, even without pressure to exceed projections.
Improved Coaching
Coaching alone cannot compensate for an inexperienced roster, but it can lead to a few additional wins—just ask Erik Spoelstra. In the case of Jordi Fernandez, his distinctive coaching style may help him improve on his 26-win season from his first year at the helm.
He has been cited as playing a role in several talented players' development: Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson and Keegan Murray, to name a few. The time Fernandez spent coaching in the G League and in developmental positions has enabled him to unlock the potential of these athletes.
The fast-paced style he aims to implement aligns with how the best teams in the NBA play. Fernandez's ability to make in-game adjustments and prioritize team culture could help Brooklyn look like a cohesive unit.
Rookies Stepping Up
Everyone should know about Brooklyn's five first-round picks by now. There has been no shortage of criticism for the front office taking too many players of a similar archetype. Four players from this draft class participated in the NBA Summer League, but only two seemed prepared for regular-season play.
No. 8 pick Egor Demin and No. 27 pick Danny Wolf showed enough flashes in Las Vegas to spark hopes for great play from the get-go. Demin averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 43.5% from three-point range in three games. Once integrated with the main roster, his style of play should only improve around better players.
Wolf had the best single-game performance of any Nets rookie in the tournament with an 18-point, six-rebound and four-assist outing in his final game. These two players have the best shot at impacting winning for Brooklyn based on what we've seen thus far.
Despite lackluster performances by Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf during the NBA Summer League, there is still plenty of offseason left for them to adjust to the league. The wildcard in this situation is Drake Powell. A lower-leg injury sidelined him from participating in any games, but his determined approach to both offense and defense suggests he has the potential for successful basketball ahead.