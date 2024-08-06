Brooklyn Nets Release All-Access Summer League Special
Capitalizing on the NFL's "Hard Knocks" format, for the second summer in a row the Brooklyn Nets released their own version of the behind-the-scenes reality show. On the organization's official Youtube channel, players and coaches alike provide exclusive insight.
"We've been in the gym pretty much all summer just getting reps in together," said Jalen Wilson. "Building that chemistry. We got good reps last year and now this year we have another opportunity to play and get to prove ourselves."
The special gave Nets fans their first glimpse of new head coach Jordi Fernandez's on-court philosophies.
"What's best for the team? Give myself up in a cut, running to the corner, giving a pass on time, on target," Fernandez said. "The hard work that you put in is for you now to put into the first game, and show everybody what the identity of this group is."
Fernandez's emphasis on creating an identity seems to have worked. Brooklyn went on to erase a 15-point deficit to defeat the Indiana Pacers in overtime during their summer league opener.
"For [Fernandez] to come in here and have had experience in the G League, summer league and stuff like that, just for me, Noah [Clowney], J-Wil, all these young guys just knowing we got a coach who believes in that process, he's going to want us to catch on quick," Dariq Whitehead said of Fernandez. "But also [he will] take his time with us in this development process."
The focus on development is Fernandez's calling card. He is known around the league as one of the best in terms of growing talent, and now finds himself implementing this philosophy into a Nets team in dire need of an identity.
The full 16-minute video can be found here.
