Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested in a First-Round Pick at 2024 Draft
A huge night is upon us, with the 2024 NBA Draft right around the corner. The Nets should be worried that they won't have a first-round pick for the second time in three years, given their remarkable success in the previous NBA Drafts. Brooklyn didn't have a first-round pick in 2022 and if they don’t act fast, they will be in the same situation as two years ago.
According to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North, "the Brooklyn Nets have interest in pick 27.” A potential trade with the Timberwolves that could involve cash considerations on the Nets' part. And could have Brooklyn finding a good bargain. Players like Manu Ginobili, Herb Jones, and Nikola Jokic were all drafted in the second round of their respective drafts, and the reported pick on the table is even higher at just a few picks ahead of Day 2.
The Nets even drafted their starting center, Nic Claxton, in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He is easily one of the best second-round draft selections the franchise has ever made. As one of the best defenders in the league, his shooting woes at the free-throw line continue, but at this point in his career, he has shown that he will make up for it in other aspects of his game.
Brooklyn could go any number of ways with a late-first pick in 2024, betting on upside plays in younger talents, or more proven collegiate players ready to hit the ground running.
