Nets’ reportedly think Giannis is ‘ultimate prize’
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Kings have officially opened business regarding a De’Aaron Fox trade, an obvious bombshell that sent ripples throughout the NBA.
The Nets’ have long been reported to be looking for a big star on the market to usher them into a new era, so obvious connections were made between Fox and Brooklyn.
But while Fox offers a star target, Brooklyn covets another player even more.
Per the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, Brooklyn sees Fox as a potential trade target, but still considers Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo the “ultimate prize.”
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets have been positioning themselves to land the Bucks superstar down the road. "The scenario repeatedly cited in conversation with rival teams always winds up in the same place: The Nets have long been described and continue to be painted as a team determined to be in position to trade for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo someday," Stein wrote.
There’s no guarantee that Antetokounmpo will become available before his lucrative contract ends. He remains one of the three best players in the entire league, continuing to vie for MVP’s and Playoff berths each year. But if he eventually asks out, it seems the Nets will be waiting with open arms.
Fox will likely be an uphill battle for Brooklyn anyways, reportedly coveting a landing spot in San Antonio alongside Victor Wembanyama, who assuredly has a better package than the Nets.
Still, it appears Brooklyn is determined to land a star either on the trade market or in free agency in the coming months.
