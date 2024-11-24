Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Valentine's Day of the 2021-22 NBA season was the last time the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Sacramento Kings. Seth Curry and LaMarcus Aldridge were the Nets' two leading scorers, and Domantas Sabonis had arrived in Sacramento just four days prior.
Since then, Brooklyn has been winless in the two teams' last four meetings but looks to break the streak on the road tonight.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 7.5-point underdogs to the Kings, and the total over/under is 222.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Slow De'Aaron Fox. The 26-year-old guard has enjoyed his best statistical season in the 2024-25 campaign, posting 28.8 points and 5.8 assists per game. Between Nov. 15-16, Fox tallied 109 points combined in back-to-back contests and has proven he can erupt at any time.
2. Contain Sabonis. The Nets caught a break in Friday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid's injury status, although it didn't result in a Brooklyn win. They've struggled mightily against the top centers leaguewide, and Sabonis has the opportunity to post numbers similar to Nikola Jokic's. Nic Claxton will be a wildcard in tonight's matchup.
3. Return to offensive consistency. Early in the year, the Nets' offense looked great. They moved the ball and didn't resort to isolation and catch-and-shoot opportunities too soon into the shot clock. Over the last few games, Brooklyn's been out of sorts and must rediscover its early-season self if it hopes to upset Sacramento.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (6-10) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-8)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
FINAL WORD:
Tonight marks the first act of the Nets' three-game West Coast road trip. They will face the Golden State Warriors on Monday and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday before returning home to take on the Orlando Magic on Friday in an NBA Cup game.
