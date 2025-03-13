Nets Should Keep Eye on SEC PG
The Brooklyn Nets are in need of a point guard prospect that can develop into a potential rotational piece someday for the organization.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman believes that could be Arkansas point guard Boogie Fland, whom he mocked to the Nets with the No. 27 overall pick in a recent mock draft.
"With Boogie Fland out for the season after thumb surgery, the question is whether he showed enough creation, shotmaking and playmaking for NBA teams to look past the concerns tied to his size, athleticism and finishing," Wasserman writes.
"He shot just 36.0 percent on layups with zero dunks attempts, which are alarming numbers. Regardless, his spot-up shooting efficiency, pull-up potency, floater touch and excellent assist-to-turnover ratio should at least have front offices picturing an instant-offense bench spark who can create for teammates."
Fland's injury could hurt his stock, but considering the fact that the Nets have four first-round selections, they can afford to take a risk on someone. Fland is a smart risk to take because he likely would have been taken much higher had he not gotten injured and the Nets won't need to rush him in his return to injury.
The Nets and the rest of the NBA will participate in the draft from June 25-26 inside the Barclays Center.
