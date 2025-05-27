Brooklyn Nets Should Move On From Seasoned Wing This Offseason
As the Brooklyn Nets continue to shape their identity during their offseason, one question that remains is the future of Cam Johnson on the team.
In 2023 when the Brooklyn Nets were a part of a four-team trade also involving the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers which at the time a 24-year-old Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges on the Brooklyn Nets in hopes of being foundational pieces for the future.
Fast forward four seasons, and Cam Johnson is currently playing some of the best basketball of his career while the Brooklyn Nets are still trying to rebuild.
He is currently on a four-year $95 million contract with Brooklyn, which has him signed until the 2026-27 season, but with Johnson at the cusp of his NBA prime and the Nets still finding themselves this offseason could be a great time to potentially move on from Cam Johnson with a trade.
While it certainly is not a cap space issue, given that the Nets are reported to have $55 million in cap space going into this offseason. Brooklyn only has two large contracts on their payroll for the foreseeable future, which include Nicolas Claxton and Cam Johnson, so if they can potentially get one off, it can create more room for new pieces.
This season, Johnson averaged career highs with 18.8 points, 3.4 assists and a 47.5% field goal percentage, displaying great growth in his game. With the consistency that Johnson has been seeing in his game, there is a potential that the 29-year-old hooper could be headed for an All-Star campaign soon.
Before the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline came to a close, Forbes NBA writer Evan Sidery reported that ten NBA teams were interested in adding Cameron Johnson to their team, which leaves fans and analysts to believe Johnson can still be on the table going into the offseason this year.
Whether the Brooklyn Nets can move Johnson this offseason certainly remains to be seen. However, it should not be hard for the soon-to-be 8-year NBA player to garner interest from teams looking for an excellent shooter on the wing.