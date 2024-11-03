The Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Continue Teardown Amid Surprising Start
Six games in, the Brooklyn Nets are 3-3, but they could be 4-2 or even 5-1. The loss to the Orlando Magic can't be overlooked, but the falters against the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets could have resulted in victories.
The in-game tape supports this, as Brooklyn appears to be a far more competitive team than many expected over the course of the offseason. But the idea surrounding the 2024-25 Nets was that a commitment to an overhaul would result in a high draft pick, possibly landing Cooper Flagg.
Thus far, Brooklyn looks the part of a fringe playoff team. They boast the fourth-highest offensive rating leaguewide, featuring one of the NBA's top scorers in Cam Thomas. Thanks to rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez's already massive impact, the Nets don't look reminiscent of recent rebuilding projects.
They should keep this core together.
Yes, the package Brooklyn could likely get in return for the likes of Dorian Finney-Smith or Cam Johnson would be enticing. But building from within has been a priority for Fernandez since his arrival, and further blowing the roster up amid the surprising start would be somewhat counter intuative.
The Nets should let this ride, at least until the trade deadline. If the wheels fall off prior to February, and there's yet to be any evidence to suggest they will, then a discussion of further transactions can be had. But until then, Brooklyn should continue to be as competitive as it can.
Reinforcements are on the way soon, and once Day'Ron Sharpe and Bojan Bogdanovic return, the Nets could make a legitimate push for a play-in spot.
