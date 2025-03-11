Nets Shut Down Luka Doncic, Lakers
On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets stared down the barrel of the white-hot Los Angeles Lakers, likely feeling the exact opposite coming off a seven-game skid.
Despite a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Lakers have amassed one of the more fearsome reputations in the last few weeks, owning a 20-6 record in their last 26 games. Even without superstar LeBron James — who’s now sidelined for a few weeks due to a groin strain — Los Angeles is to be feared with the newly-added Luka Doncic at the helm.
Brooklyn stood strong, though, shutting down Doncic and the Lakers as a whole to cruise to a 111-108 win.
Offensively, the Nets were led by longtime sharpshooter Cameron Johnson — who finished with 18 points for a +11 from the starting lineup — as well as second-year forward Noah Clowney off the bench, who finished with 19 points.
The home squad wasn’t able to score efficiently from inside the arc, but went scorched earth beyond, shooting 40% on 45 total attempts.
The even more impressive aspect to Brooklyn’s night was its defense, where is essentially won the game in shutting down one of the best players in the world. As a team, they held Doncic to just 22 points on 26 shots, only letting him sink eight total from the field. Doncic was still able to add a patented 12 rebounds and assists apiece, but limiting his scoring was vital to the three-point win.
With the win, the Nets now move to the seventh-best NBA Draft odds — likely the wrong direction for those in search of more talent this June.
Soon, the team could being re-positioning itself to land the best available prospect at the draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.