Nets Sign-and-Trade Idea Sends Cam Thomas to Contender
The Brooklyn Nets are going to make many changes this offseason, and some of those revolve around what to do with shooting guard Cam Thomas.
Thomas, 23, is a restricted free agent who can return to the Nets with a simple match of a contract offer from another team, but Brooklyn could also look to move him in a sign-and-trade scenario.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests that the Nets could trade Thomas to the New York Knicks for Josh Hart, Miles McBride and a 2026 first-round pick.
"Cam Thomas has emerged as a prolific scorer for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging a career-high 24.0 points per game this season. His ability to create his own shot and score in bunches would provide the Knicks with a dynamic offensive weapon off the bench or as a starter alongside Brunson," Bitar writes.
"However, Thomas's season was cut short due to a left hamstring strain sustained in mid-March, sidelining him for the remainder of the campaign. Despite this setback, his scoring prowess and youth make him an intriguing target.
"A sign-and-trade involving Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and a future first-round pick could entice the Nets, though the Knicks would need to weigh the risks associated with his recent injury. Thomas has a $5,993,172 qualifying offer for next season but if the Knicks want him, they will sign him for at least $20 million per season."
The Nets would get two rotation players next season and an additional pick of New York's to add to the stash. It's a deal that sounds too good to be true, and it probably is, since the Knicks are very unlikely to trade both Hart and McBride to land Thomas, who only played in 25 games this past season.