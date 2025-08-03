Brooklyn Nets Sign Top Chinese Basketball Prospect
Brooklyn fans can rejoice as the Nets have finally made a free agent move during this summer's offseason. While it wasn't a name on the radar of many, it's a low-risk, high-reward move.
Per Michael A Scotto of HoopsHype, the Brooklyn Nets and 22-year-old Chinese prospect Fanbo Zeng have agreed to a deal this weekend. Although no contract details have been released, Scotto confirmed the move on his X account.
For Nets fans who may be unaware of Zeng, he was previously the No. 33 prospect in the ESPN class of 2022 and a former G League Ignite player. Following a year with the Ignite in 2021, the Chinese prospect went undrafted in the NBA's 2022 Draft, prompting his return to China.
Prior to his run with the Ignite, in November 2020, Zeng committed to Gonzaga as a four-star recruit, but instead, Jonathan Givony reported that Zeng intended to sign with the NBA's G League prospect program in anticipation of the 2022 NBA Draft.
He's spent the last three years with the Beijing Ducks, earning a reputation as a rim-protecting big man with a solid three-point shot. At 6-foot-10, those skills could make a general manager and head coach very happy if he can translate to the NBA.
This past season was impressive for Zeng as he averaged 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He'd also log 41% from behind the arc, extending his prowess as a solid shooting big man.
In July, it was announced that Zeng will not be a part of the FIBA Asia Games due to an injury to his back, which he wanted to focus on recovering rather than playing through at a young age.
He was not the only top Chinese prospect to opt out of the FIBA games, as Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Yang Hansen also withdrew his name from the team.
Yang is considered one of China's best young centers, with Zeng earning a nod as one of the top power forwards according to NetsDaily.
With his smart decision to sit out, Zeng should make a full recovery by the time fall training camp rolls around. We will continue to monitor this situation as well as contract announcements for the new Brooklyn Nets' forward Fanbo Zeng.