Brooklyn Nets Sign Undrafted Forward
The Brooklyn Nets are continuing to make roster moves with the NBA season's beginning on the horizon. Before training camp, making small moves to secure G League rights and fill out two-way spots is a priority to begin filling out the organization with talent.
On Friday, Shams Charania reported that the Nets were signing 6-foot-8 guard Yongxi "Jacky" Cui to a two-way contract. The newly-acquired Brooklyn guard was the top prospect from China, though he went undrafted.
The move to add Cui was one of four moves reported for Brooklyn on Friday. The signing of Killian Hayes was made official, as well as the team signing of Egyptian forward Patrick Gardner. Tyrese Martin, who played Summer League with Brooklyn was also added to the squad.
Of those players, though, Cui was the only one to earn a two-way contract. Marin and Gardner will we waived and join the team's G League-affiliated squad, with Cui spending plenty of time with them as well.
Given their situation with a rebuild, expect the Nets to use their third and final two-way roster spot to bring in a young talent who could potentially develop his way into being a substantial role player. Cui, himself, is an intruiging talent, though. With a defensive identity, the 6-foot-8 guard can also stretch the floor with his shooting. The 21-year-old has real NBA upside with a role many teams in the league covet.
Playing in the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the CBA, Cui averaged 15.6 points per game in his most recent season played. He has a sliver of NBA experience, spending Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers as an undrafted rookie.
