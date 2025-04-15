Nets Sit Atop NBA Draft Power Rankings
The Brooklyn Nets' focus is now set on the 2025 NBA Draft after a season that saw the organization take a step in the proper direction. Dating back to moving Mikal Bridges for a major stash of draft picks, the Nets have been moving veterans and gathering young talent for the future.
Brooklyn's incredible amount of draft capital makes them the most intriguing team in this year's draft, with a league-high four first-round picks. The draft lottery is yet to be determined, but the Nets have their own pick (sixth in odds), the No. 20 pick (via MIL), the No. 26 pick (via NYK), and the No. 27 pick (via HOU).
This hoard of picks places the Nets at the top of Tankathon's NBA draft power rankings. The top three consist of Brooklyn, the Utah Jazz, and the Washington Wizards, all of whom join a plethora of teams hopeful for Duke phenom Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best prospects in the modern era of basketball, with franchise-altering potential.
Even if the Nets miss out on Flagg, they still have multiple opportunities to grab players with immense potential. The 2025 draft class is highly regarded, especially compared to last year's group, with the majority highlighted by collegiate freshmen and sophomores.
The Nets have plenty of team needs going into the draft. Brooklyn already has to decide whether or not to retain players like Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton, but the true needs lie at the point guard, forward, and center positions if Johnson and Claxton are two veterans moved out.
At No. 6, the Nets still have plenty of options. They could go after a high-end guard like Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma) to pair with Thomas, or go big by drafting an offensive-minded center like Derik Queen (Maryland). Brooklyn has the best thing this year, and that's flexibility.
We could very well see the majority of Brooklyn's rotation drafted in 2025, with a few starters in there as well. As the lottery approaches, the Nets' ultimate goal is to secure Flagg, a player with league-altering potential.