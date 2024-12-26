Nets Slide in Latest ESPN NBA Power Rankings
After getting off to a solid start this season, the Brooklyn Nets have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games. The Nets are in an interesting spot with an 11-18 record, sitting at the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and as trade season opens up with Brooklyn's veterans expected to go, they can only slide further.
The recent struggles have been reflected in the latest NBA power rankings from ESPN's NBA Insiders. The Nets have consistently hovered in the 20-25 range for the last month or so; this week, they find themselves 24th.
Chris Herring labeled star guard Cam Thomas as the 'young riser' of this group. With a mix of veteran talent and young, developing players, Brooklyn is still in a weird spot. It warrants the Nets to trade their veterans now to emphasize the rebuild.
"Even though he has been on the rise for a few years now and remains out as he recoversfrom a hamstring injury, Thomas -- who's averaging a team-best 24.7 points per game -- is the answer here," Herring wrote. "Despite the club's continued development, and its perceived aim to land the top pick in the upcoming draft, the average age of Brooklyn's roster is 26 -- just north of the league average. At 24, Thomas is still one of the younger players on the roster, and first-year coach Jordi Fernandez has said he wants him to get more seasoning as a playmaker and defender."
The Nets will have a three-game stretch that will likely slide them even further in the power rankings. Brooklyn is set to face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight on the road, followed by a home game against the San Antonio Spurs, then hitting the road again to face the Orlando Magic.
