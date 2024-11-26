Nets Stand Pat in Power Rankings
The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference standings, and they are still finding ways to pull out wins.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann composed his weekly power rankings and placed the Nets at No. 21, keeping them in the exact same spot as the previous edition.
"The Nets helped the Sixers end a five-game losing streak, but they picked up wins against the Hornets and Kings and are one of six Eastern Conference teams with seven wins," Schuhmann writes. "The second half of the Nets’ four-game trip will be tougher than the first half, especially if Kevin Durant is available for the Suns on Wednesday. That’s the second half of a back-to-back for Phoenix (and a rest-advantage game for the Nets), so maybe not."
The only teams to rank lower than the Nets are the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
If the Nets want to move up in the power rankings, they will have to continue to fight as they have been, but they need to pick up some wins. Brooklyn is 4-5 in games decided by five points or less.
The Nets are back in action this week as they play the Suns tomorrow before a pair of games against the Orlando Magic on Friday and Sunday.
